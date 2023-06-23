Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $11.72.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
