Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.