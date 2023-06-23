Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $69,450.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,493,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $211,725.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

