Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.62. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Natixis increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

