Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

