Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

