TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) CEO Purchases $16,847.85 in Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,847.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,168.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Michael Dudley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.33. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

