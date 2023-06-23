Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Trading Down 4.5%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 921,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 661,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 414,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,441,000 after purchasing an additional 552,531 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 292.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

