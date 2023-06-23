Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

