Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
