Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $6.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,899.88 or 0.99975542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39166655 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $6,530,382.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.