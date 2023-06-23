Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Financial Analysis

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tokyo Electron and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 1 1 0 2.00

Tokyo Electron presently has a consensus price target of $26,666.67, indicating a potential upside of 38,170.19%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Tokyo Electron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tokyo Electron is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.66% 35.05% 24.59% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 3.95% 3.70% 2.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 4.02 $3.49 billion $3.92 17.78 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $723.76 million 1.15 $453.16 million $0.94 32.28

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process. It also provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications. Further, it provides coil drivers for cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other electronic equipment; transient voltage suppressors; EZBuck regulators; HVICs; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems; and type-C power delivery protection switches. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

