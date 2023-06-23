Thomas A. Cullen Sells 25,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DISH opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DISH Network by 51.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 796,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

