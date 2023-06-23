The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

