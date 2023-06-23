The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 2,999 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

