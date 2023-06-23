The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Southern were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 482,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

