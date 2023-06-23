The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SO opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

