The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $799.57 million and approximately $88.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,869,731,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

