The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.72. 748,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.