The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,192,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,570 over the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

