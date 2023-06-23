The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 21,731 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $1,626,348.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,551,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,735,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 23,140 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,731,103.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

