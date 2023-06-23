The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,315 shares of company stock valued at $66,959,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

