The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.