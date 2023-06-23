The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 6,604 Shares

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $41,407.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,141,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GGT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,937. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.