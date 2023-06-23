The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $195.54 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.