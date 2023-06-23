The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,100 ($65.26) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.51) to GBX 4,474 ($57.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.94) to GBX 4,580 ($58.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($61.42) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,565.75 ($58.42).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

BKG stock traded down GBX 83 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,789 ($48.48). 198,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,330. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,120 ($39.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,549 ($58.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.12, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.