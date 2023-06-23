The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

