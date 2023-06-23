The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.07% of Allstate worth $312,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

