Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $752.22 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $752.22 million and $17.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002209 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,723,171 coins and its circulating supply is 942,555,727 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.