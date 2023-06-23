Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $113.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.47.

Several analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after buying an additional 205,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.