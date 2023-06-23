Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,336 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,615. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

