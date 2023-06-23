Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 1.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.95% of Tetra Tech worth $74,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,089. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

