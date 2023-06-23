Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Teton Advisors Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.
Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Teton Advisors from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Teton Advisors
Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.