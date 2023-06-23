Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Teton Advisors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

Get Teton Advisors alerts:

Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

About Teton Advisors

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.