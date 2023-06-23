Terran Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56,815.07 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $56,815.07 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

