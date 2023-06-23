Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.66

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Telkom SA SOC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services.

