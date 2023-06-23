Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 2.8%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 290,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,409,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $816.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.