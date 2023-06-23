TD Securities Cuts Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Price Target to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
CCORF opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
