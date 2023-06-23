Task Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Insider Mitchell Bowen Acquires 61,702 Shares

Task Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Rating) insider Mitchell Bowen purchased 61,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,765.90 ($19,017.74).

Task Group Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.