Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) versus Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Financial Survey

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -1.62% 3.28% 1.63% Micron Solutions -5.89% -29.04% -11.43%

Risk and Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tactile Systems Technology and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $246.79 million 2.30 -$17.87 million ($0.20) -122.19 Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.24 -$1.29 million ($0.43) -3.65

Micron Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Micron Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

