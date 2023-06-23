Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.04 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $124.04 million and $4.97 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

