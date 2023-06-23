Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.31 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $122.31 million and $4.33 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

