Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 73,304 shares changing hands.
Symphony International Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.43.
About Symphony International
Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.
See Also
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Symphony International
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.