Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $29.20 million and $931,831.29 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,620,932,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,285,484,452 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

