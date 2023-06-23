SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) Trading Down 14.9%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 836,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,781,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

