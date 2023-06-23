Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

