Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
