Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.94

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 1571746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
