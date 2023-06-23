Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.94

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 1571746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.