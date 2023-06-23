Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.65

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.