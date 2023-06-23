Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 28,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 82,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,632,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.