Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.64

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 46882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEOAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

