StonePine Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 617.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,376 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.0% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. StonePine Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $152,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,962,544 shares of company stock worth $676,031,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

