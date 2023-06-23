StockNews.com Upgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.21 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
