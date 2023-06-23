StockNews.com Upgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.21 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.