StockNews.com Lowers Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,083. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

